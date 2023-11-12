Live
- Aswaraopet: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ‘Praja Ashirwad Sabha’ tomorrow
- Congress posters show KCR, Owaisi as puppets in PM Modi’s hands
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th November 2023
- Rangareddy: Manjula Tulsi Ram Naik joins Congress
- A Glimpse of 1969 Telangana Agitation
- Festive Housing Sales Soar, Set to Break Records in 2023
- Hyderabad: Girl creates flutter
- Rangareddy: 275 candidates file nominations
- Modi for empowering Madigas
- Mahabubnagar: Nagam Janardhan Reddy joins Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy in campaigning
Just In
Congress posters show KCR, Owaisi as puppets in PM Modi’s hands
Highlights
n The hoardings show the Prime Minister using Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi as puppets.
Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in the city on Saturday, the Congress party put up innovative hoardings mocking him and its two other opponents.
The hoardings show the Prime Minister using Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi as puppets.
The Congress party put up posters and banners showing BRS and MIM leaders as “puppets” at key locations including HITEC City.
The Congress leaders have been accusing BRS and MIM of working with the BJP.
At all rallies addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the last few weeks in Telangana, alleged that BRS and MIM are the B and C teams of the BJP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS