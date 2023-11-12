  • Menu
Congress posters show KCR, Owaisi as puppets in PM Modi’s hands

Highlights

n The hoardings show the Prime Minister using Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi as puppets.

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in the city on Saturday, the Congress party put up innovative hoardings mocking him and its two other opponents.

The hoardings show the Prime Minister using Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi as puppets.

The Congress party put up posters and banners showing BRS and MIM leaders as “puppets” at key locations including HITEC City.

The Congress leaders have been accusing BRS and MIM of working with the BJP.

At all rallies addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the last few weeks in Telangana, alleged that BRS and MIM are the B and C teams of the BJP.

