Cricket or politics, Azhar ready for the game

Hyderabad: Former Indian Cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin hit the top gear after filing nominations from Congress party for Jubilee Hills constituency. The athlete turned politician is ready for a play-off on the pitch of Jubilee Hills segment, with all his focus on taking maximum votes by having complete focus while facing the challenge, similar to an incoming ball.

On Friday, this former Moradabad MP was accompanied by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid while filing the nomination papers. The massive rally was taken from Krishnakanth Park to Road No.2 Banjara Hills with hundreds of supporters. “We shall give a tough fight and God willing shall win these elections,” he asserts.

A well-known face across the globe from early 1980s and who led the Indian team as captain, is now testing the waters in Jubilee Hills against the incumbent Maganti Gopinath from BRS. He feels the Jubilee Hills which sounds classy also has a huge population living in underdeveloped localities. These need immediate attention and there were civic issues to be addressed. People who watch him coming to their areas are sharing their grievances and he promises to come up with development.

The cricketer who post-retirement from the game joined the Congress party in 2009 won from Moradabad seat in the same year and became Parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh. However, in 2014 he lost while contesting from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Later his focus shifted to Telangana’s politics and in 2018 Azharuddin was appointed as working president of the Pradesh Congress Committee and he still continues to hold the post. In 2019 he contested for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association’s president and won. He is making debut from Telangana by contesting from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

A native of Hyderabad, Azharuddin was born in 1963 and graduated from Nizam College. He bagged the Arjuna Award in 1986 and Padma Shri in 1988. In 1989, he was appointed as the Indian cricket team’s captain.

The Jubilee Hills constituency which has close to 3 lakh voters comprises neighbourhoods of Erragadda, Borabanda, Yousufguda, Srinagar colony and Shaikpet. Top contestants besides Maganti Gopinath are AIMIM’s Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin (Shaikpet Corporator) and BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy.