Jana Sena candidate from Kukatpally holds Padayatra, thanks BJP for opportunity
Mummareddy Prema Kumar candidate of BJP strengthened Jana Sena Party from Kukatpally who started his padayatra this morning from near Dharma Reddy Colony at JNTU Sri Sri Seetharamanjaneya Swamy temple in KPHB, Phase-1 received a warm welcome from the people.

He said that Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena Party working together in Telangana state is a good development and said that he is grateful for this responsibility given to him in Kukatpally Constituency under the leadership of Mr. Narendra Modi who is leading the country's development plan and under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan. He said people will see a great change if Kukatpally constituency is won on behalf of Janasena party. He said that he will always stay in the constituency and fight on local issues.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone who participated in this event be it members of the BJP family, members of the Janasena family, the people of Kukatpally in large numbers and made the first day of the padayatra a success

