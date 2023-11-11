Live
- Revanth Reddy should mind his language: Talasani Srinivas Yadav
- National Sundae Day
- Child Marriage in South Asian Countries
- Uppal BRS incharge Sridhar Reddy meets Booth committee members
- Last minute festive cleaning tips
- Jana Sena candidate from Kukatpally holds Padayatra, thanks BJP for opportunity
- Diwali 2023: A look at popular Hindi cinema scenes depicting festival of lights
- Hindi film songs that celebrate the joyous spirit of Diwali
- 2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi
- WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 11-11-2023
Just In
Jana Sena candidate from Kukatpally holds Padayatra, thanks BJP for opportunity
Mummareddy Prema Kumar candidate of BJP strengthened Jana Sena Party from Kukatpally who started his padayatra this morning from near Dharma Reddy Colony at JNTU Sri Sri Seetharamanjaneya Swamy temple in KPHB, Phase-1 received a warm welcome from the people.
Mummareddy Prema Kumar candidate of BJP strengthened Jana Sena Party from Kukatpally who started his padayatra this morning from near Dharma Reddy Colony at JNTU Sri Sri Seetharamanjaneya Swamy temple in KPHB, Phase-1 received a warm welcome from the people.
He said that Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena Party working together in Telangana state is a good development and said that he is grateful for this responsibility given to him in Kukatpally Constituency under the leadership of Mr. Narendra Modi who is leading the country's development plan and under the leadership of Pawan Kalyan. He said people will see a great change if Kukatpally constituency is won on behalf of Janasena party. He said that he will always stay in the constituency and fight on local issues.
He expressed his gratitude to everyone who participated in this event be it members of the BJP family, members of the Janasena family, the people of Kukatpally in large numbers and made the first day of the padayatra a success