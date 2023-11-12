KTR welcomes Palvai Sravanthi into BRS, says Rajagopal Reddy should be defeated

BRS Working President and Minister KTR said that Rajagopal Reddy is trying to win Munugodu again by spending crores with money and opined that Rajagopal Reddy must be defeated this time.

Speaking after former Congress leader Palvai Sravanti joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said that he did not understand why Rajagopal Reddy changed parties and questioned why there was a by-election for Munugodu earlier.

Stating that they have an association with the Palvai family, KTR said that Palvai Govardhan Reddy is a person who wished that Telangana to prosper and remained in the Congress. He said that it was sad that Palvai's daughter was not given a ticket and claimed that If Palvai Sravanti was not the candidate in the by-election, Congress would not have got the votes polled in Munugodu.

He said Rajagopal Reddy and Revanth Reddy who cursed each other are working together. Claiming that KCR solved the problem of fluorosis in Nalgonda Munugodu, KTR assured that those who are joining the party would get the opportunities in the future.