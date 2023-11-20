  • Menu
Maheshwaram BSP candidate promised sops to people in constituency

Maheswaram Constituency, BSP party MLA candidate Kota Manohar Reddy and the leaders and activists are getting a good response to the campaign. People and fans are extending support to Manohar Reddy.

Kandukuru, Makhan, Dasarlapally, Peddamma Thanda, Manyaguda Thanda, Nednura went to every house with the BSP party manifesto saying that if he wins, he will give free 60 yards of living space to the poor families of the constituency and gold-plated mats, silk cloths, color TV, fridge, cupboard.

Manohar Reddy has promised to give a bed and steel equipment as wedding gifts. Leaders, activists and fans participated in this program on a large scale.




