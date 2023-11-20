Live
- Blues silenced
- BRS, Cong leaders clash over hidden cash in Peerzadiguda
- Congress campaign vehicles damaged
- Microsoft is interested in joining OpenAI board if Sam Altman returns as CEO
- BRS govt worsened people’s problems: Sridhar Babu
- Hyderabad: Two held with Rs 97.3 lakh cash
- Hyderabad: Independent candidate in Nizamabad Urban ends life over online 'sextortion'
- Andela advocates for women’s empowerment
- Telangana: Rs 603 cr seized; CEO says 20,301 plaints resolved
- Hyderabad: Police freeze Rs 8 crore transferred through RTGS
Just In
Maheshwaram BSP candidate promised sops to people in constituency
Highlights
Maheswaram Constituency, BSP party MLA candidate Kota Manohar Reddy and the leaders and activists are getting a good response to the campaign
Maheswaram Constituency, BSP party MLA candidate Kota Manohar Reddy and the leaders and activists are getting a good response to the campaign. People and fans are extending support to Manohar Reddy.
Kandukuru, Makhan, Dasarlapally, Peddamma Thanda, Manyaguda Thanda, Nednura went to every house with the BSP party manifesto saying that if he wins, he will give free 60 yards of living space to the poor families of the constituency and gold-plated mats, silk cloths, color TV, fridge, cupboard.
Manohar Reddy has promised to give a bed and steel equipment as wedding gifts. Leaders, activists and fans participated in this program on a large scale.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS