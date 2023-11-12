Live
- Spirit of cricket: The good, the great & the grim
- Spreading light beyond borders, barriers
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 12 2023
- Kurnool: Bharata Ratna Maulana remembered
- Anantapur: SP celebrates Diwali with slum kids
- Dismissal Of Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping 4-Year-Old Sparks Outrage And Political Criticism
- Puttaparthi: Maulana’s birth anniversary celebrated
- Intensifying Israel-Hamas Clashes Near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital: A Desperate Situation Unfolds
- Diwali: A Triumvirate Celebration of Light, Prosperity, and Divine Virtue
- Leopard cub dies in road mishap on Srisailam ghat road
MLA Sudhir Reddy looted LB Nagar: BJP candidate
BJP candidate from LB Nagar Sama Ranga Reddy alleged that sitting MLA and BRS candidate D Sudhir Reddy looted the Assembly constituency.
Hyderabad: BJP candidate from LB Nagar Sama Ranga Reddy alleged that sitting MLA and BRS candidate D Sudhir Reddy looted the Assembly constituency. He along with Vanasthalipuram Corporator Venkateswara Reddy, Division president Nuthi Srinivas visited many colonies as
part of the election campaign. Ranga Reddy said that he, being a local, will always be available to the people of the constituency.
