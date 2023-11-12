MLA Sudhir Reddy looted LB Nagar: BJP candidate

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from LB Nagar Sama Ranga Reddy alleged that sitting MLA and BRS candidate D Sudhir Reddy looted the Assembly constituency. He along with Vanasthalipuram Corporator Venkateswara Reddy, Division president Nuthi Srinivas visited many colonies as

part of the election campaign. Ranga Reddy said that he, being a local, will always be available to the people of the constituency.