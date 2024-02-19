‘NMD Farooq will achieve big win in Assembly polls’

Nandyal: Some youth of Nandyal town displayed their love and affection for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nandyal constituency in-charge and former Minister NMD Farooq by displaying a flag containing his picture on Himalaya mountain.

The news has surfaced on social media on Sunday.

According to sources the youth Azmath, Shabbir and Mudassar, who happened to be friends of NMD Farooq's son NMD Firoz have gone to Kashmir. After enjoying the enticing scenery and the atmosphere, they trekked the Himalaya mountain near Gul Marg. The youth scaled to a height of 15,280 feet where they displayed the banner containing the photos of NMD Farooq and his son NMD Firoz.

Later expressing their love and affection on NMD Farooq and his son Firoz, they have displayed the banner containing their photos. The trio have exuded confidence that Farooq will win the MLA seat with incredible majority at the ensuing election.

When The Hans India spoke to NMD Farooq and asked his reaction on the gesture by the youth, he said there are no words to express the happiness, but it is a great feeling. He extended his blessings to the friends of Firoz. "They are friends of my son Firoz and they all have a strong bond with our family,” Farooq said.