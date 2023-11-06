Police inspect Asad’s vehicle, citing MCC

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asadudidn Owaisi’s vehicle was stopped and inspected by the police at Tappachabutra in Karwan on Sunday, amidst the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in State for upcoming Legislative elections.

The police stopped Asad’s convoy, while he was on his way to Karwan to attend the party’s door-to-door campaign.

Asad Owaisi cooperated with police personnel and allowed them to have an inspection. Later on, the police found nothing objectionable during their inspection and allowed the vehicles to move forward.

The MCC is in force in Telangana, which is scheduled to go for Assembly polls on November 30.