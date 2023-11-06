Live
- SNR hails govt support for toddy workers
- Vanama win certain, says MP Vaddiraju
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
- Vijayawada: People told not to ignore heart failure symptoms
Just In
Police inspect Asad’s vehicle, citing MCC
Highlights
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s vehicle was stopped and inspected by the police at Tappachabutra in Karwan on Sunday, amidst the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in State for upcoming Legislative elections.
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asadudidn Owaisi’s vehicle was stopped and inspected by the police at Tappachabutra in Karwan on Sunday, amidst the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in State for upcoming Legislative elections.
The police stopped Asad’s convoy, while he was on his way to Karwan to attend the party’s door-to-door campaign.
Asad Owaisi cooperated with police personnel and allowed them to have an inspection. Later on, the police found nothing objectionable during their inspection and allowed the vehicles to move forward.
The MCC is in force in Telangana, which is scheduled to go for Assembly polls on November 30.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS