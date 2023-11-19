Priyanka to campaign in Asifabad dist today

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be campaigning in Khanapur in Nirmal district and Asifabad Assembly constituencies on Sunday. According to party sources, the leader will land at Khanapur on a special helicopter from Nanded district and campaign for about an hour in the town.

By 12 noon she will be reaching Asifabad and campaign till 1 pm. During her stay, she will also be visiting t he famous Nagoba temple in Keslapur in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, and will offer special prayers.

As part of the campaign during the afternoon, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Lambadi tanda.

There she will inform the tribal women about the party’s six-guarantees and how they will be benefiting the tribals and women. She will also highlight the important aspects which are concerned with women and STs. The Congress leader will also take part in the other activities like cooking

along with the women of the hamlet. Later she will be boarding a TSRTC bus towards Asifabad and will fly back to Nanded.