Live
- Israel rejects US suggestion of post-war Gaza control to Palestinian Authority
- Men's ODI WC: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in final
- All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
- Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
- DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
- India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match
- West Indies legendary cricket champion Sir Vivian Richards announced as brand ambassador for Varchas
- Hunger hormones impact decision-making brain area to drive animal’s behaviour
- ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
- Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered
Just In
Priyanka to campaign in Asifabad dist today
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be campaigning in Khanapur in Nirmal district and Asifabad Assembly constituencies on Sunday.
Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be campaigning in Khanapur in Nirmal district and Asifabad Assembly constituencies on Sunday. According to party sources, the leader will land at Khanapur on a special helicopter from Nanded district and campaign for about an hour in the town.
By 12 noon she will be reaching Asifabad and campaign till 1 pm. During her stay, she will also be visiting t he famous Nagoba temple in Keslapur in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, and will offer special prayers.
As part of the campaign during the afternoon, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Lambadi tanda.
There she will inform the tribal women about the party’s six-guarantees and how they will be benefiting the tribals and women. She will also highlight the important aspects which are concerned with women and STs. The Congress leader will also take part in the other activities like cooking
along with the women of the hamlet. Later she will be boarding a TSRTC bus towards Asifabad and will fly back to Nanded.