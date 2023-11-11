  • Menu
Secunderabad Cantonment BJP candidate meets Etela Rajender
Secunderabad Cantonment BJP candidate Mr. Ganesh met the Chairman of BJP Election Management Committee Etela Rajender as part of courtesy and discussed on the issues related to upcoming assembly elections and the strategies to be implemented.

Meanwhile, all set to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Madigala Viswaroopam Sabha in Secunderabad parade grounds.

X