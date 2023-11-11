Live
- Revanth Reddy should mind his language: Talasani Srinivas Yadav
- National Sundae Day
- Child Marriage in South Asian Countries
- Uppal BRS incharge Sridhar Reddy meets Booth committee members
- Last minute festive cleaning tips
- Jana Sena candidate from Kukatpally holds Padayatra, thanks BJP for opportunity
- Diwali 2023: A look at popular Hindi cinema scenes depicting festival of lights
- Hindi film songs that celebrate the joyous spirit of Diwali
- 2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi
- WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 11-11-2023
Just In
Several youth joins in BRS in Jubilee Hills division 18
Highlights
A large number of young people have joined BRS party from Jubilee Hills Division 18 Basti, Daman wherein Khairatabad Congress candidate Danam Nagender warmly welcomed them into the party by wearing a pink scarf.
A large number of young people have joined BRS party from Jubilee Hills Division 18 Basti, Daman wherein Khairatabad Congress candidate Danam Nagender warmly welcomed them into the party by wearing a pink scarf.
Speaking on the occasion, he explained KCR's schemes going door-to-door and distributed BRS party pamphlets and once them to vote for him.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS