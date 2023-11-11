  • Menu
Several youth joins in BRS in Jubilee Hills division 18

Several youth joins in BRS in Jubilee Hills division 18
A large number of young people have joined BRS party from Jubilee Hills Division 18 Basti, Daman wherein Khairatabad Congress candidate Danam Nagender warmly welcomed them into the party by wearing a pink scarf.

Speaking on the occasion, he explained KCR's schemes going door-to-door and distributed BRS party pamphlets and once them to vote for him.

