LSU Parts Ways with Brian Kelly Following Texas A&M Defeat

Woodward asked Brian Kelly fired offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, sources say, after the team’s third loss in four Texas A&M vs LSU games, and LSU’s offense has posted the SEC’s worst per-game rushing numbers. Kelly wanted to make changes in the program, but not the ones Woodward requested. The conversation reportedly “got intense and led to serious discussions about a buyout for Kelly,” sources say.

LSU football released a statement Monday morning that Sloan was no longer the team’s offensive coordinator, but the school also confirmed that talks over Kelly’s exit are still underway. While the coach’s contract states a $53 million buyout, it “includes a payment schedule that could provide relief to the school if Kelly takes another coaching controversy position” since it’s not a one-time payout, per The Athletic.

“The decision to part ways with Coach Kelly was not an easy one,” Woodward said in a statement. “When Coach Kelly came to LSU four years ago, the expectation was for SEC and national championship contention. Unfortunately, that success didn’t happen, and last night’s game sealed the decision for me. I want to thank the LSU Board of Supervisors and interim president Matt Lee for their support throughout this process. We wish Coach Kelly and his family all the best.”

NCAA updates “terms of the separation are still being negotiated.”

The move ends Kelly’s stint in Baton Rouge, where the school looks to move on from the program. Associate LSU head coach Frank Wilson will be the interim coach, and a source said Atkins will take over play-calling from Sloan.