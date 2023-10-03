Live
154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi celebrated
GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary on Monday
Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary on Monday. This day serves as a tribute to the life and principles of the man affectionately known as Mahatma Gandhi, Bapu, or the Father of the Nation. His unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence left an indelible mark on the world and played a significant role in India’s struggle for independence.
Under the theme of “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath,” GITAM, Hyderabad joined the national call to action for 1 Hour of citizen-led shramdaan for swachhata (cleanliness). This initiative aimed to encourage individuals to actively participate in cleaning their surroundings and promoting cleanliness in their communities.
The event was attended by esteemed members of GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad including Prof. D S Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad; DVVSR Varma, Resident Director; Prof. Sunny Gosman Jose, Director, GSHS; Prof. Sunil Kumar, Director, SoA; Prof. G A Rama Rao, Former Principal, SoS; and DVA Mohan, Estate Officer. These individuals paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, recognizing his immense contributions to the nation and the world.