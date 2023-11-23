25% students opting for gaming related courses: reveals College Vidya's report

College Vidya, a one-stop solution for making informed online education choices, released a comprehensive report shedding light on the unprecedented surge in the demand for gaming courses across India. The findings reveal a remarkable increase of 25% in student enrollment, with approximately more than 300 students per month opting for gaming-related courses during the academic year 2022-2023, compared to the figures for 2021.

The surge is attributed to several factors, including the rising number of students and technology enthusiasts seeking professional education in gaming. The report also highlights the allure of promising careers within the gaming sector, coupled with competitive compensation rates, which has further contributed to this upward trend. Furthermore, advancements in technology have enabled gamers and developers to connect globally, providing extensive networking opportunities and a broader scope for career growth.

Rohit Gupta, COO & Co-Founder, College Vidya said, “The demand for gaming courses (like BCA, MCA, certification courses in game development, full-stack development & game design and more) reflects the evolving preferences and aspirations of today's students. The gaming industry is not just a form of entertainment but has evolved into a dynamic career choice with immense potential for growth. We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the academic sphere, and College Vidya is committed to providing cutting-edge education to meet these changing demands''.

The report also highlights the geographical distribution of interest, noting that while nearly 62% of students opting for gaming development courses hail from tier I cities, the enrolment rate is rising in tier II and tier III cities as well with a combined rate of 38% students from these cities. Moreover, a surge is observed in the enrollment of women and working professionals in the ITES fields, with a combined percentage increase of 23.5% in 2023 compared to the previous academic year.

Looking ahead, the report predicts significant changes in the gaming sector in the coming year. It also emphasises the central role of AI technologies and machine learning in shaping the future of gaming and the careers available within the field. The report projects a further surge in demand, estimating growth rates between 40% to 50% in the coming years. These growth rates are reflective of broader changes in academic patterns and formal gaming education, showcasing an increasing preference for courses in computer applications and gaming.