4,919 students benefit from Overseas Scholarship programme

Hyderabad: As many as 4,919 students have benefitted in the State government's ambitious scheme of Overseas Scholarship for SC, ST, BC and minority students as Rs 885.99 crore has been spent during the period of 2014 to 2022. Among the students who have benefitted, there were 935 SC, 208 ST, 1,603 BCs, and 2173 minority students.

This overseas scholarship has helped students in getting into PG and PhD programmes in prestigious universities in countries like USA, Britain, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France and South Korea. Though there was a similar scheme in place before the State's formation, only 100 students used to benefit and the scholarship endowed used to be of Rs 5 lakh but now it is of Rs 20 lakh.

The State government pitched this scheme on May 19, 2015 with a budget of Rs 25 Crore. The scholarship was increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and the income limit was also increased to Rs 4.50 lakh.

According to officials, up until 2022, of the 2,173 minority scholarship beneficiaries, the government has spent Rs 395 crore and among the 935 SC beneficiaries, the government has spent Rs 1,67.71 crore and Rs 34.50 crore on 208 ST beneficiaries. "Most of them have gotten into reputed universities and the government was prioritising girl students by providing 35 per cent reservations, under the Ambedkar Overseas Scheme," the officials said.

For the BCs, the government was implementing the scheme under the name of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Overseas Scholarship and provided assistance to 1,603 BC students by spending Rs 288.74 crore