Live
- PM Modi accuses Congress of being anti-Ram, insulting 'Shakti'
- BJP poised for 325 to 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections
- Amit Shah poised to become Minister again
- Will it be thumps-Up for Trump?
- Hidden Lesson of Ugadi
- Krodhi- A year of mixed results. Challenging time for Govt
- Celebrate Ugadi-2024 to burn your Ego and jealousy
- Ugadi 2024 Recipes: 6 Traditional Dishes to Welcome the New Year
- Irked BRS leaders complain to EC against RaGa’s remarks on KCR
- HMWSSB ratchets up efforts to ensure emergency water pumping sans hitches
Just In
51pc Indians use words, phrases from languages that are untranslatable to English
69 per cent admit to using language-specific phrases or words to articulate emotions/feelings (happy/sad)
New Delhi: Over half of urban Indians (about 51 per cent) use words or phrases from specific regional languages to express love language or in humorous or witty situations, which cannot be fully translated into English, according to a report on Monday.
The report by Duolingo, a language learning platform, is based on a survey done in collaboration with YouGov to gauge the attitudes of urban Indians toward language and expression.
The findings revealed that over half (51 per cent) of Indians often incorporate unique phrases (from different languages) into their daily conversations.
About 68 per cent of urban Indians said that there are certain phrases or words in a language that convey nuanced meanings which cannot be fully translated or expressed in English; while 69 per cent admitted to using language-specific phrases or words that cannot be fully translated into English to articulate emotions/feelings (happy/sad) or engage in conversations with family and friends. Further, 51 per cent confessed to using these expressions as terms of endearment or love language or to inject humour and wit into their interactions.