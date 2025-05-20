  • Menu
58 students shine in SSC public exams

Hyderabad: A remarkable 58 students from government schools adopted by Cyient Foundation have scored over 500 marks in the recent SSC Public Examinations, placing them among the top 100 performers in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal districts.These students were recognised and felicitated by Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient, who encouraged them to aim higher and pursue their dreams.

