Live
- Karisma Kapoor has the sweetest way to beat the summer heat
- Voices of Change: Miss World Head-to-Head Challenge Opens with Powerful Speeches from the Americas, Caribbean, and Africa
- Sofiya Qureshi row: Vijay Shah stays away from MP cabinet meet
- Mumbai Indians Sign Bairstow, Asalanka, and Gleeson as Replacements for National Duty Players
- Microsoft Unveils GitHub AI Agent That Can Write, Fix and Update Code
- Karnataka Liquor Sales to Halt on May 21st Due to License Fee Hike
- Only 7 pc of Indian heirs feel obligated to join family businesses: HSBC study
- Pocket-Friendly Coconut Alternatives to Enhance Your Dishes
- How to Make Ghee from Malai at Home: A Simple 5-Step Guide
- All set for intermediate supplementary examinations: DIEO Ganesh Kumar
58 students shine in SSC public exams
Highlights
Hyderabad: A remarkable 58 students from government schools adopted by Cyient Foundation have scored over 500 marks in the recent SSC Public...
Hyderabad: A remarkable 58 students from government schools adopted by Cyient Foundation have scored over 500 marks in the recent SSC Public Examinations, placing them among the top 100 performers in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal districts.These students were recognised and felicitated by Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient, who encouraged them to aim higher and pursue their dreams.
Next Story