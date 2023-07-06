8th Annual International Conference BGCI 2023 on July 7th to 9th

Hyderabad: The School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Board of Genetics Counselling, India (BCGI) is jointly organising its 8th Annual International Conference BGCI 2023, and International Conference and workshop on Genetics and Genomics in Health and Diseases from 7th to 9th July 2023. The conference is to be held in a Hybrid Mode from 7th - 9th July 2023 at the School of Life Sciences, University Campus, Gachibowli.

Theme of the conference is "Genetics & Genomics in Health and Disease”. The conference aims to promote education among Researchers, Genetic Counsellors, Specialists, Doctors, Health Care Providers, Industry and Students, about current topics in Genetics, Genomics and Genetic Counseling. There will be 8 sessions and 2 Pre-conference workshops. Faculty includes 14 International and 52 National experts who will share their knowledge. The campus is ready to welcome approximately 400-500 delegates. Over 90 abstracts have been selected for e-poster presentations.

Prof. B.J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH is inaugurating the conference followed by a keynote talk by Prof. RNK Bamezai, former Professor School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He has served as the Vice-chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Jammu & Kashmir. He was honoured with the Padma Shri Award. Prof. N. Shiva Kumar, Dean School of Life Sciences will speak about the school.

Organized by Prof. Prakash Babu, Chairman, Dr. Annie Hassan, Co-Chairperson and Dr. Aruna Priya, Organizing secretary. Conveners are Prof. Suresh Enugu, Prof. Gopinath, Dr. Vuivek Thakur, Dr. Aruna Sree and Dr. Insaf Qureshi.