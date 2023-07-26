Aakash BYJU’S Launches National Talent Hunt Exam

Hyderabad: Aakash BYJU’s, the national leader in test preparatory services, today unveiled the 14th edition of its popular and widely sought-after ANTHE (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam) 2023. The flagship annual scholarship exam presents the chance for Class 9th-12th students to unleash their potential with up to 100% scholarships and remarkable cash awards.

ANTHE scholarship recipients can enroll in Aakash and receive expert guidance and mentorship to prepare for various exams, including NEET, JEE, state CETs, School/Board exams, and competitive scholarships like NTSE and Olympiads.

An exciting addition for students this year is the chance for 100 students from various classes to win a 5-day all-expenses paid trip to a National Science Expedition.

Over the years, ANTHE has produced notable achievers, with several students from Aakash BYJU's emerging as top rankers in exams like NEET (UG) and JEE (Advanced). A number of Aakashians who started their educational journey at Aakash with ANTHE, including Kaustav Bauri (AIR 3), Dhruv Advani (AIR 5), and Surya Siddharth N (AIR 6), became Champions in NEET (UG) 2023. Similarly, Aditya Neeraje (AIR 27) and Aakash Gupta (AIR 28), who also commenced their journey with ANTHE, attained commendable positions in JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Commenting on ANTHE 2023, Mr Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “ANTHE has been the catalyst in fulfilling the aspirations of lakhs of students by bridging the gap between dreams and capabilities. Since its inception in 2010, we have strived to extend our coaching opportunities to deserving students nationwide, breaking barriers of location. ANTHE opens doors for students to prepare for NEET and IIT-JEE exams at their own pace, wherever they may be. We anticipate stong participation in ANTHE 2023 and remain steadfast in our mission of propelling students closer to a promising future.”

ANTHE 2023 will take place from October 7-15, 2023, in both online and offline modes across 26 states and union territories in India. In addition to up to 100% scholarships, top scorers will also receive cash awards.

ANTHE online will be held between 10:00 AM – 09:00 PM during all exam days, while the offline exams will be conducted on October 8 and 15, 2023 in two shifts: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM and 04:00 PM–05:00 PM at all 315+ centres of Aakash BYJU’S across the country. Students can choose a one-hour slot convenient to them.

ANTHE will be a one-hour test carrying a total of 90 marks and comprising 40 multiple-choice questions based on the grade and stream aspirations of students. For Class 9th-12th students, the questions will cover subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Mental Ability. For Class X students aspiring for medical education, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mental Ability, while for engineering aspirants of the same class, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Mental Ability. Similarly, for Class XI-XII students who aim for NEET, questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, while for engineering aspirants they will cover Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The last date for submitting the enrolment form for ANTHE 2023 is three days before the commencement of the online exam and seven days before the offline exam. The exam fee is INR 100 for offline mode and free for online mode.

Results for ANTHE 2023 will be declared on October 27, 2023, for Class X students, November 03, 2023, for Class 9th to 12th, and November 08, 2023, for Class XI and XII students. The results will be available on our website.