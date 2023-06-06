Actor Srikanth applauds upcoming Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition

Hyderabad: Famous film actor Srikanth has urged the younger generation to explore the profound history of India, enhancing their understanding of the nation's fight for independence and the development of modern India. Supporting this initiative, he applauded the forthcoming Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition, scheduled for the 18th of this month, underscoring its importance as an enriching occasion.

Khairtabad DCC President Dr. Ch Rohin Reddy visited Srikanth at his residence on Tuesday. During this meeting, Srikanth unveiled the poster and commended the quiz competition, intended for individuals aged between 16 and 35. The event is organized with the aim of commemorating the nation's history and inspiring a sense of inquiry amongst the youth.

Interested individuals can register for the quiz by simply dialing and disconnecting a call to 7661899899 before the 17th of this month. Throughout the registration process, they are advised to use "ROHIN" as the referral code. The victors of the quiz stand a chance to win exciting prizes such as electric scooters, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, and more, with special consideration given to awarding consolation prizes for women participants.