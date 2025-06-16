Agniveer CEE 2025 Admit Card Release Dates & Exam Schedule Details

The Indian Army has announced the schedule for the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 on its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The online exam will start from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for different posts such as General Duty, Tradesman, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and GD Women Military Police.

The exam dates for each category are as follows:

Agniveer (General Duty) will be conducted from June 30 to July 3.

Agniveer Tradesmen (10th pass) exams will take place from July 3 to July 4.

Agniveer Technical exam is scheduled for July 4.

Agniveer Tradesmen (8th pass) and Agniveer GD Women Military Police exams will be held on July 7.

Sol Tech (NA), Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist) exams will be on July 8.

Sepoy (Pharma), JCO RT, JCO Catering, and Havildar Survey Auto Carto exams will occur on July 9.

Agniveer Clerk/SKT and its Typing Test will take place on July 10.

Admit cards for the exams will be released 14 days before the scheduled exam date for each post.

Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards by logging in with their registration number and password on the official website.

The admit card for Agniveer (General Duty) will be available to the candidiates starting June 16. Similarly, the admit cards for the other posts will be released on June 18.

The online exam will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Depending on the post, candidates will answer either 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

There is also negative marking in the exam, where 25% of the marks for each wrong answer will be deducted.

To ensure fairness, the scores will be adjusted (normalized) to balance out any differences in difficulty across different exam sessions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on admit card releases and exam instructions.