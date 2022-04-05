AICTE announces internships to one lakh students on skill training courses

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced that it will offer internships for training in various skills to over one lakh students across the country. The program will be implemented under the name of Skilled Force. The training will be imparted by Cisco, an American multinational technology company, and companies such as Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education (MGNCRE) and RSB Transmission India Limited.



AICTE suggests that students interested in pursuing higher education can apply through an internship. AICTE is of the view that by practically implementing classroom knowledge, students will have the opportunity for proper mastery of skills. This internship will be of benefit to those in other courses besides those pursuing technical education.

While AICTE is arranging skill training for one lakh people in the country, the AP government is also providing skill training programs to students in the state. Training programs are being implemented by leading organisations through the State Skills Development Agency. There are also a number of IT-based courses offered exclusively by the state Board of Higher Education. The government is providing training over 40 IT courses through the world's leading Microsoft company. 1.60 lakh people in the state have already been selected for these courses.

In fact, it costs between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per student to take these specialized courses. However, as per the instructions of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government is offering these courses free of cost to students. The entire cost is borne by the government. The government has already sanctioned Rs. 37 crore for this and the Council for Higher Education has entered into an agreement with Microsoft for this training.