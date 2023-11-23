Aim to attain the highest accolades

In keeping with the achievements of a 7-year-old, Ruslaan Alam Khan, has won three gold and one silver medal in the US Kids Local Tour Golf Championship-Fall Tour - held at Clover Golf Green and Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) Bangalore. He also won the Chennai Super Kings tournament held in TNG Chennai last month organised by Indian Golf Union (IGU). Ruslaan's exceptional journey in the world of golf is an example of his indomitable spirit and unwavering belief in his dreams of making it big in the sport. He is a student of Greenwood High International School, Bangalore.

Ruslaan grew up in Bangalore where he was first introduced to golf through KGA. With nothing more than a set of borrowed clubs and an unwavering determination, Ruslaan began honing his skills. Despite the absence of formal training and proper equipment, Ruslaan's talent was undeniable.

“My coach, Rahul Ganapathy, recognised my aptitude for the game and helped me nurture it. My hard work and determination paid off, and I began competing in local tournaments. My school played a crucial role in shaping my golfing journey and provided unwavering support and a nurturing environment that helped me develop my passion for the game,” says Ruslaan.

As Ruslaan progressed through the ranks, his passion for the game only grew stronger. He spent a lot of time practising, refining his technique, and studying the strategies that would propel him to greater heights. His dedication was fuelled by an unwavering belief in his potential, a conviction that he would one day stand among golfing greats. Despite facing setbacks, doubts and defeats, Ruslaan's spirit remained unbroken. He tackled every obstacle with resilience, transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and self-improvement.

Despite his achievements, Ruslaan's journey is far from over. He continues to challenge himself and strive for excellence with every swing of his club, aiming to attain the highest accolades not only for himself but also for those who have supported him along the way. His story serves as an inspiration to all, a reminder that passion, perseverance, and steadfast belief can help accomplish one’s goals.

Commenting on the achievements of Ruslaan, Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School, said: “We are proud that Ruslaan has brought great laurels to our School. We deeply appreciate his conviction to put in time to practice and raise his skills to match the best in the sport. He has balanced academics and co-curricular activities well enough to become a role model. I wish him the best in his future endeavour to achieve goals at the global level. I would like to see more students emulating Ruslaan’s achievements.”