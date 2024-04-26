Live
All set for Polycet-2024 tomorrow
Vijayawada: Secretary of Skill Development Department Suresh Kumar took part in a high-level review virtually which was conducted in the office of the Commissioner of Technical Education on Thursday regarding the management of Polycet-2024.
Speaking at the meeting, Suresh Kumar said all arrangements have been made for the conduct of Polytechnic entrance exam (Polycet-2024) on Saturday without any inconvenience to students. He made several key suggestions to officials and advised to set up medical camp at every centre.
Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said that 1, 59, 783 candidates applied for the entrance exam in 442 centres. There are 64,538 girls and 95,245 boys and 65 coordination centres have been set up for conducting the exam at state-level.
Technical Education Department Joint Director Velaga Padmarao, Technical Education and Training Board Secretary Ramana Babu, Controller of Examinations Janakiram, Deputy Secretary Ravi Kumar, Joint Director (Academic) Sathyanarayana Murthy, Deputy Director (Tech) Kalyan, DD (Academic) Vijaya Bhaskar, Deputy Secretary Prasada Babu and others participated in the meeting.