All set for TS ECET 2020 tomorrow: JNTUH

TS ECET 2020: JNTUH said all necessary preparations have been made for conducting the TS ECET 2020 on Monday (August 31).



The computer-based test (CBT) will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning session and 3 pm to 6 pm in the afternoon session.

Over 26,700 candidates have downloaded hall tickets to write the test, informed TS ECET-2020 convener and JNTUH Registrar Dr M Manzoor Hussain informed on Saturday. As many as 59 observers and 9 special observers are drafted from JNTUH, Kakatiya University, Osmania University, Telangana University for the conduct of the State-level test, he added.

He said that the mock tests were made available on the website for all candidates to practice the CBT as many times as they wish for a better understanding of the test. He asked the candidates to visit the TSECET 2020 website for further details.

The candidates are also asked to visit the allotted test centre before the examination. Besides, they are asked to wear a quality mask and sanitize their hands frequently, and avoid close interaction with other candidates at the test centres.