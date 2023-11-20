Anant National University signs MoU with IGNCA introducing PG Diploma in Cultural Management programme

Ahmedabad: Anant National University, India's premier DesignX University, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture. This collaborative effort, was formally inked at the IGNCA campus in New Delhi, marking the beginning of an exciting journey towards the introduction of a new Postgraduate Diploma Programme in Cultural Management at Anant National University.



The IGNCA, known for drawing its strength from India's rich cultural heritage and holistic worldview, celebrated and championed by luminaries such as Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore, brings unparalleled expertise in the realm of cultural heritage. Paired with AnantU's internationally acclaimed architecture curriculum, renowned for academic excellence, this collaboration represents a unique synergy of tradition and modernity. It aims to empower students with the skills required to effectively manage and conserve cultural heritage in the dynamically changing world of today. This powerful partnership is set to redefine the landscape of cultural management education.

The collaborative initiative is not limited to the creation of a Postgraduate Diploma Programme. It also encourages knowledge exchange in the areas of design, indigenous arts, and culture. In the pipeline are collaborative events and future courses pertaining to Cultural Management and Arts Administration.

Professor Dr. Anunaya Chaubey, Provost of Anant National University, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We at AnantU are excited about our collaboration with IGNCA to develop an all-encompassing and holistic educational program in the realms of culture, arts, crafts, architecture, and design. This program will harmonize with contemporary demands and values. AnantU's vision of nurturing 'solutionaries' is rooted in interdisciplinary and collaborative learning. Partners like IGNCA play an instrumental role in propelling our journey forward, adding invaluable depth and perspective to our endeavours."

Anupa Lahiry, Regional Head for IGNCA, commented on the collaboration, saying, "The partnership between IGNCA and AnantU is a momentous union of two remarkable strengths. IGNCA's prolific work on the Samarangan Sutra of Raja Bhoj, an encyclopaedia on Indian Architecture, complements AnantU's internationally acclaimed architecture curriculum. This partnership promises to be of paramount significance, breathing new life into the field of Indian architecture."