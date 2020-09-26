AP EAMCET 2020 answer key released today on sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2020 answer key: The answer key of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 has been released today. The EAMCET entrance test which was held from September 17 yo 25 across 118 centres in 47 cities were concluded on Friday. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from sche.ap.gov.in.

About 1,85,946 candidates have registered for the engineering stream out of which 1,56,899 candidates appeared for the exam held in nine sessions. Meanwhile, in agricultural stream, a total of 87,652 candidates registered for the exam and 75,834 have appeared. The primary key of AP EAMCET will be released today at the official site.



To download the answer key, candidates can visit the official site and click on the link available. They check the answer and can raise the objections over the answer key if any until September 28. It is notified that the AP EAMCET 2020 results will be declared after the release of the final answer key.



The EAMCET was held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of APSCHEin the state following all the COVID-19 regulations keeping in the view of the academic calender released by the UGC and AICTE. According to the academic calender, the classes for the higher education will be commenced from October.

