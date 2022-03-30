AP EAPCET 2022 notification to be released on April 11, exams from July 4

It is known that the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 schedule has already been released. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has made it clear that engineering exams will be conducted online for a total of 10 sessions from July 4 to 8 for a total of 5 days while the examinations for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on July 11 and 12 in 4 sessions.



Meanwhile, it is reported that the official notification regarding these exams will be released on April 11. The results are likely to be released after August 15. According to the AP Department of Education, the exam pattern will remain the same as last year and the schedule for classes will start in the second week of September. JNTU Kakinada conducts this joint entrance examination across the state of Andhra Pradesh every year on behalf of the AP Higher Education Council (APSCHE). The Department of Education.is conducting APEAPCET 2022 in view of other national level entrance examinations.

The schedule for Class X and Intermediate examinations has already been rescheduled and released in line with the National Entrance Examinations (JEE 2022, NEET 2022). These entrance exams were previously conducted at 136 test centers. However, the number of test centers is expected to increase this year. Four test centers have also been set up in Telangana and preparations are being made to conduct the tests as per the covid guidelines.