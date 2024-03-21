AP High Court Division Bench issues key orders on cancellation of APPSC Group-1 examination

In a significant development on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued key orders regarding the cancellation of the APPSC Group 1 examination. The division bench clarified that individuals who are currently employed will be allowed to continue in their positions.

The division bench took the decision to stay the order given by the single bench canceling the examination. The further hearing on the matter has been adjourned until next week. The division bench made it clear in its order that the employees in question will be permitted to carry on with their jobs until any further orders are issued.

The controversy arose when the High Court's Single Bench delivered a judgment canceling the 2018 Group-1 Mains Examination. In response, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) challenged this ruling before the division bench, leading to the recent developments.

The division bench's decision to allow the employees to remain in their roles for the time being will bring some relief to those affected by the cancellation. Further updates on the matter are expected to be revealed in the upcoming hearings scheduled for next week.