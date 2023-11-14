  • Menu
AP ICET 2023 final phase counseling scheduled from tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh State Counsel for Higher Education has released the schedule for the second and final phase counseling of Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Counsel for Higher Education has released the schedule for the second and final phase counseling of Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for admissions in MBA and MCA courses.

The notification will be issued on Tuesday, and students can register from the 15th to the 17th of this month followed by giving options from the 17th to the 19th and change of options on the November 20.

The seat allotments will be made on the 22nd, and students should report to their allotted colleges on the 23rd. It has been clarified that this second round of counseling will be considered final, with no further rounds of counseling for ICET.

The candidates are advised to visit official website at https://icet-sche.aptonline.in/ICET/views/index.aspx for more details.

