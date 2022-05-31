AP inter board releases academic calendar, classes to begin from July 1

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board on Monday released the academic calendar for the 2022–23 academic year. The classes, which begins on July 1st will have 220 working days off the total 295 working days, while 75 days were declared as holidays.



The academic year ends on April 21, 2023 followed by summer vacation for colleges will be announced from that next day until May 31st. The supplementary exams will be held in the month of May 2023. Board Secretary MV Seshagiri Babu clarified that the respective colleges should conduct admissions only as per the schedule announced by the Intermediate Board.

The board has strictly prohibited the advertisement for admissions state such as attracting students with other types of activities. The results of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations 2022 will be released by June 10 followed by supplementary exams.