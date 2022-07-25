AP POLYCET 2022 counseling schedule released, to start from July 27

The schedule for admissions in polytechnic colleges across the state has been released. AP POLYCET-2022 was conducted in the month of May for admission to diploma courses. The AP Technical Education Department has released the schedule for the certificate verification of the ranked candidates. According to this schedule, the candidates who secured the ranks in POLYCET-2022, the candidates willing to join the polytechnic courses have to pay Rs.900 through online for registration to attend the counselling.



Candidates have to pay a processing fee of Rs.900 for OCs and Rs.500 for SC and ST candidates from July 27 to August 2 to attend counseling for admission to diploma courses. The verification of certificates will continue from July 29 to August 5 with ranks 1 to 10,000 are required to appear for verification of certificates on 29th July with educational qualification certificates and POLYCET-2022 rank card followed by 10,001 to 25,000 ranks on July 30, 25,001 to 40,000 on July 31, 40,001 to 55,000 on August 1, 55,001 to 71,000 rank holders will appear for verification on August 2. Those who have secured ranks between 71,001 to 87,000 will appear on August 3, those who have obtained ranks from 87,001 to 1,04,040 will appear on August 4, and candidates from 1,04,041 to the last rank will appear on August 5.

NCC, Sports, Games, Anglo Indians candidates will have certificates verification from August 2 to 5 at Govt Polytechnic College near Benz Circle, Vijayawada. On August 6th and 7th, the certificate verification will be held for rank 1 to 40,000, followed by rank 40,001 to 80,000 ok August 8th and 9th, and from rank 80,001 to the last rank on August 11. Candidates can change web options on August 12.