APBIE invites applications for new colleges

Guntur: Board of Intermediate Education invited applications from the registered education societies and trusts for the establishment of new junior colleges for the academic year 2020-2021 as per the guidelines issued by the government.



According to the orders issued by board secretary V Rama Krishna, the new private unaided junior colleges are to be set up in the state or sanctioned in the state where viability is available as per existing GOs. The managements are requested to upload the prescribed application form-1 online from the official website BIE,ap.gov,in. from April 23. The last date for uploading the filled in applications is June 1.