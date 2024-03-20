APPSC releases answer key for Group 1 Preliminary exam, seeks objections

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Group 1 Preliminary Exam. The commission has stated that objections to the preliminary answer key will be accepted from March 19 to March 21. Objections should be submitted in the prescribed proforma through online mode. The Group 1 preliminary exam took place on March 17 in various locations across the state.

Following the objection period, the final answer key will be released, and results will be announced shortly after. It is crucial for candidates to review the preliminary answer key and raise any concerns they may have during the objection period.

A total of 1,48,881 candidates applied for the APPSC Group 1 preliminary exam, out of which 1,26,068 downloaded their hall tickets. However, only 91,463 candidates appeared for the exam, indicating a 72.55 percent attendance rate. The exam consisted of two papers and was held in 18 districts throughout the state.

Candidates who successfully qualify in the prelims will be eligible to proceed to the mains exam, where interviews will be conducted for top-performing candidates. As the commission continues the selection process, candidates are advised to stay updated on further announcements and notifications regarding the exam.