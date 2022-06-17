Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

Set up skill training centres

In general, students with great expectations for suitable posts study for degrees and diplomas but their dreams are shattered as there is a gap of skill set between academic studies and industrial needs. Students are forced to undergo short term paid courses to get the placements in reputed MNCs and private industries. This type of education has to be replaced by setting up skill training centers and campus interviews to realize the dreams of students.

- Gundu Venkateshwarlu-Social Worker-Nalgonda

Introduce practical & research-oriented courses

Present education system must be revamped to give a new lease of life to students of the new generation. Courses should be designed in such a way that students have to get suitable posts or to make them employers instead of in search of jobs . Many foreign countries provide practical and research-oriented courses to students to make them experts in the chosen field. This type of education must be introduced in the country for better outputs.

- Samala Akhila, Pharma.D, Nalgonda

Skill development programmes need of the hour

The rate of emerging graduates is increasing daily, making the job market very competitive. Staying up to date with the current trends on the job market is one of the key factors that determine the fate of a graduate. Apart from academic brilliance, a job aspirant will have to acquire skills in accordance with the industry needs. Unemployment is a global issue. With very limited job openings, it's difficult to find a career-making job for the graduates unless they have skills required by the industry. We need more skill development programmes to hone the skills of a job aspirant.

- Dr Pulla Srinivas, lab assistant, KU, Warangal