Ashutosh Utpal’s Impactful Journey as an Engineer at Amazon

gineers are the architects of the future, building technological bridges that connect ideas with reality. At Amazon, thousands of engineers work toward bringing clarity to complexity, demonstrating smart ways to solve some of the most complicated business challenges. These engineers set the standard for excellence that’s held through Amazon, its technology, and its products. For Ashutosh Utpal, Senior Software Development Engineer at Amazon, engineering is not just about solving problems—it’s about shaping a world where technology empowers people globally. He stands at the intersection of innovation and impact, crafting solutions that enhance customer experience. His journey—from a small town in Jharkhand to engaging in global projects —serves as an example of how passion, perseverance, and a deep love for technology can pave the way to success.





Born to government teachers in Simdega, Ashutosh had access to quality education although academic opportunities in his hometown were limited. In pursuit of better resources, he moved to Ranchi for high school education and later to Bengaluru, to earn his computer science degree. Leaving Simdega was a significant step for him, but a necessary one to pursue his dreams and build a career in technology.



His passion for technology ignited early when his family introduced him to computers at the age of seven. By the time he was ten years, he had mastered programming languages like GW BASIC and LOGO, and by twelve, he wrote his first program in C language to multiply matrices. Despite early challenges with computer science in school, his enthusiasm for the field motivated him to pursue a career that would later become his calling.

In 2016, Ashutosh joined Amazon as a Software Development Engineer. Over time, he became a key player in the Worldwide Installment team under Amazon Payments. Before Amazon, Ashutosh gained experience working on driver assistance systems and visual inspection systems, where he focused on image processing and machine learning. His move to Amazon marked a pivotal moment, helping him evolve from an execution-focused engineer to a trusted leader in his field. Navigating his career path within Amazon India, Ashutosh also learned about scalable architectures and handling billions of requests as part of AWS OpenSearch team.

Ashutosh briefly left Amazon for another tech company in 2020, where he worked on identity and access management for hybrid cloud solutions. However, by February 2022, he returned to Amazon. Reflecting on his journey, Ashutosh shares, “Returning to Amazon felt like coming back to a place that truly values innovation and creativity. What I missed most during my time away was the daily challenge of solving complex technical problems and the cross-collaboration culture that pushes you to learn and grow every day. Amazon’s work environment provides the flexibility to think outside the box, take calculated risks, and turn bold ideas into real-world solutions. Here, I’ve had the opportunity to work on large-scale, intricate systems that have sharpened my skills in system design and complexity management. The customer obsession ingrained in Amazon’s DNA has shaped my approach to designing customer-centric solutions. With the emphasis on collaboration, mentorship, continuous learning, and a deep sense of ownership, Amazon has empowered me to grow both technically and professionally in ways that align perfectly with my career goals.”

One of Ashutosh’s most notable achievements was leading the migration of Amazon’s global systems from SQL to NoSQL, where he redesigned core services. At AWS, he designed solutions for asynchronous task execution and state management, further expanding OpenSearch’s capabilities. Currently, he is defining a consolidated reference architecture for installment products, enhancing system reusability across global markets.

Looking forward, Ashutosh is excited about the potential of generative AI to revolutionize Amazon’s operations, from product recommendations to conversational AI assistants. While the possibilities are immense, he stresses the importance of deploying AI responsibly. His advice to aspiring engineers is to build strong fundamentals, continuously learn, and work on projects that have a global impact.

Ashutosh resonates deeply with Amazon’s Leadership Principle, Invent and Simplify. Speaking of which he said, “Innovation isn’t just about creating something new—it’s about making complex things simple and accessible. At Amazon, this principle resonates deeply with me, pushing me to find solutions that not only solve problems but also improve experiences for our customers. The true power of engineering lies in making the complex simple. By challenging the status quo and fostering a culture of continuous learning, we are able to deliver innovations that have real, lasting impact.”

From his humble beginnings to shaping global payment technologies, Ashutosh Utpal’s journey is a testament to resilience, continuous learning, and a passion for technology. As he continues to innovate and mentor the next generation of engineers, he contributes to Amazon’s future while inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.