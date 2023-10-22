Azim Premji University organises ecoXplorers 2023’

Bangalore: Team ‘Southern Birdwing’ emerged winners at ‘ecoXplorers 2023’, the first nature, biodiversity, and forests Intercollege Quiz Competition organized by Azim Premji University. The Quiz, which saw participation from 45 teams, was held as part of Forests of Life, the second edition of the annual climate festival at Azim Premji University, to be unveiled on November 2.

The Quiz focused on a range of themes, including planetary phenomena, climate change, biodiversity, and urban ecology, among others and was open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from any discipline.

Team ‘Life is Wild’ came second. The top three teams in the final round came from Azim Premji University, National Centre for Biological Sciences and St Joseph’s University. Multiple teams contested from each of the participating colleges/universities.

Each winning team member received Rs 10,000, while each runner-up team member got Rs 7,500, in addition to prize medals, and a set of books on the environment authored by Azim Premji University faculty. The prizes were handed over by Indu Prasad, Vice Chancellor, Azim Premji University.

First Prize: Team ‘Southern Birdwing’. Team members: Parth Heblekar, M Nishanth Arvind and Prithham Balaji.

Second Prize: Team ‘Life is Wild’. Team members: Yamini Srikanth, Nikita Vijay Mohan, Taksh Sangwan.