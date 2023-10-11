  • Menu
Azim Premji University to hold ‘Social Enterprise Idea Challenge’ on Oct 13

Azim Premji University will hold the seventh edition of its ‘Social Enterprise Idea Challenge’ on October 13.

Bangalore: Azim Premji University will hold the seventh edition of its ‘Social Enterprise Idea Challenge’ on October 13. Fifteen teams have been shortlisted from close to a hundred entries from universities and colleges across the country for the final round to be held at the University campus in Bangalore.

In 2016, Azim Premji University launched the annual “Social Enterprise Idea Challenge” that brings students from across India to explore social entrepreneurship and share innovative social change ideas in a rigorous and competitive environment. The event also acts as a networking platform for young minds to meet each other, exchange thoughts and showcase their talent and skills to some of the early-stage mentors and funders. Cash prizes are awarded to winning teams.

A majority of the winners in the last six editions of the challenge have set up organisations that are contributing to social change.

For more information, visit: https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/7th-national-social-enterprise-idea-challenge

