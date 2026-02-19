Airline Check-Ins Disrupted After Navitaire System Outage Hits India And Europe

Airline operations across India witnessed short-lived disruptions on Thursday morning after an outage affected Navitaire, a widely used reservation and departure control platform. The technical issue impacted several carriers in India as well as parts of the Asia-Pacific and European regions, leading to delays in passenger processing during peak travel hours.

At airports across the country, check-in and boarding systems experienced intermittent slowdowns. At Indira Gandhi International Airport, congestion was reported as airline staff switched to manual procedures to manage passenger flow. Officials said all airlines using the affected system, except Air India, were impacted during early morning hours, with multiple brief outages disrupting normal operations.

Carriers such as IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet reported delays in check-in and boarding as airport systems faced interruptions. Officials noted that the disruption coincided with increased traffic at Delhi airport due to high-profile arrivals linked to the ongoing AI Summit, further adding to operational pressure.

Airport authorities said airlines activated backup processes to minimise inconvenience, and no flight cancellations were reported due to the outage. While some departures were delayed, officials confirmed that services gradually returned to normal once the system stabilised.

Navitaire, which is owned by Amadeus, provides digital platforms for reservations, inventory management and departure control, primarily serving low-cost and hybrid airlines worldwide. The temporary outage affected passenger-facing systems such as check-in counters and boarding gates, resulting in longer queues during the disruption.

By late morning, airport officials said the situation was under control and airline operations were steadily normalising, with passengers advised to expect minimal residual delays.