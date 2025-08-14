BRAOU extends UG/PG admissions deadline to August 30

Hyderabad: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has announced an extension of the last date for direct online admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2025–26. Students can now apply until August 30.

A University statement said on Wednesday, the extension applies to admissions for UG courses such as B.A., B.Com., and B.Sc., as well as PG programs including M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., M.B.A., BLISc, MLISc, diploma courses, and certificate programs. The university has also provided an opportunity for students from previous batches — including year-wise UG students and CBCS second and third-year students — to pay their pending tuition fees. PG students from batches between 2016 and 2024 who missed earlier deadlines can also complete their fee payments during this extended window.

Tuition fee payments can be made through Net Banking, Credit/Debit Cards, or TS Online services.