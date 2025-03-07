Breaking barriers: Empowering women for leadership

For centuries, Indian women have been traditionally confined to roles that revolved around the home and family. The idea of women in leadership positions was often dismissed or overlooked, leaving limited room for women to pursue careers or take on leadership roles.

Today, women in India are increasingly stepping beyond traditional boundaries to seek employment and career opportunities across various industries. However, despite this progress, there are still unseen barriers and challenges that these women face. Measures must be taken to empower them to step up for leadership roles.

Indian women often face significant challenges due to cultural and social norms and expectations, where they are primarily expected to take on the roles of caregivers and homemakers.

They are frequently labeled with stereotypes, such as being "too emotional" or "less competent," which can hinder their progress in the workplace. These gender biases are ingrained from a young age, limiting women’s ability to fully aspire to visionary leadership roles in their careers.

As a result of this societal mindset, young girls often struggle with feelings of inadequacy or self-doubt, particularly in male-dominated environments, which holds them back from pursuing leadership positions. From their teenage years through adulthood, many women find themselves actively fighting against these societal norms in order to develop the skills and confidence necessary to pursue leadership roles in their professional lives.

More importantly, many girls in rural areas of India lack access to quality education system, which limits their ability to dream big as they grow up. Literacy rates among girls in rural areas are significantly lower than those among boys, and limited access to the internet and other educational resources further restricts their awareness of what is happening within the state or country.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the rural literacy rate for individuals aged 7 and above is 77.50%, with female literacy at 70.40% and male literacy at 84.70% recording 14% gender gap.

Coupled with the societal mindset that men should be the breadwinners and women should be the caretakers, these young girls are often denied proper learning opportunities. In many cases, even their parents are resistant to education, as they themselves have grown up with similar limitations.

In urban areas, we are observing a trend where women are increasingly getting employed across various sectors, many start their careers at an entry-level or associate roles in companies. At the leadership level, women are often underrepresented, with men dominating. This disparity is compounded by workplace discrimination, where women’s contributions are overlooked or downplayed.

The lack of support for work-life balance, especially given the expectation that women manage family responsibilities, adds further pressure. Workplace culture, including issues like sexual harassment, long office hours, and an unsupportive environment in boardrooms, also significantly impacts women’s ability to pursue leadership roles.

Many women work in environments where they’re not taken seriously or face hostility, and harassment is often ignored making it even harder for them to dream of getting into leadership roles. Without proper support or mentorship, they’re left out of important decisions, which holds back their career growth. These negative experiences, including toxic work cultures, erode their confidence and make it difficult for them to move forward in their careers.

To help women overcome challenges in leadership, we must focus on education and support. Providing girls with quality education, especially in STEM, helps build confidence and critical thinking skills. Schools should encourage girls to take leadership roles and improve their self-esteem.

Female role models are important because they show girls that leadership is achievable. Mentorship programs can connect them with successful women who can offer guidance. To support women further, we must challenge gender biases and introduce flexible work policies, like parental leave, to help balance work and family.

Building emotional intelligence and resilience is key, as it boosts confidence and leadership skills. Lastly, encouraging young women to engage in politics or community work prepares them for leadership roles in society.

While challenges remain, the path forward for women in leadership is full of opportunity. By breaking through the traditional "classroom ceiling," we can ensure the next generation of women leaders is equipped with the skills, confidence, and support they need to succeed.

Women must pursue leadership roles to break free from societal limitations. By becoming leaders, they can influence decisions, shape policies, and drive positive change. Women in leadership also inspire future generations, showing young girls that leadership is achievable.

They contribute to better decision-making, innovation, and economic growth by offering fresh perspectives often missing in male-dominated spaces. Their inclusion helps unlock potential and drives progress across industries.

It's time to empower women to break free from societal limitations, pursue their passions, and lead the way for future generations. With education, mentorship, and support, women can rise to leadership positions and shape a brighter, more equitable future for all.

(The writer is Aparna Hanumantu, AI and analytics leader delivering impactful solutions globally)