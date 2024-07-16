Live
- Tirupati: 3-day Jyestabhishekam to begin today
- Tamil Nadu Electricity Rates Surge: New Tariffs Effective July 1
- Top priority to protection of women
- New SP assures to extend quality services to people
- Legal circles: BRS leader files writ seeking direction not to demolish party office
- Come out of NDA, Raghavulu tells TDP, JSP
- Mayor seeks MLAs’ support to develop Kurnool city
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 16 July, 2024
- AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Today
- Over 100 students taken ill due to food poisoning at SW hostel
Just In
Candidates urged to download hall-tickets for upcoming DSC exams
Hyderabad: The director of the School Education Department has advised candidates appearing for the upcoming DSC exams to promptly download their hall...
Hyderabad: The director of the School Education Department has advised candidates appearing for the upcoming DSC exams to promptly download their hall tickets. The exams, scheduled to commence on July 18 and continue until August 5, will be conducted online for the first time.
The announcement comes amid ongoing protests by hundreds of candidates across the State, particularly in Hyderabad, demanding the postponement of the DSC exams. Despite the demonstrations, the authorities have emphasised the importance of adhering to the original schedule.
A total of 2,79,996 candidates from various parts of Telangana have applied for 11,062 teaching positions. Candidates have been urged to download their hall tickets as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute issues.
The School Education department has requested all DSC candidates to ensure they are prepared for the online examination and to check the official website for any further updates or instructions.