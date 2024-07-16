Candidates urged to download hall-tickets for upcoming DSC exams

Hyderabad: The director of the School Education Department has advised candidates appearing for the upcoming DSC exams to promptly download their hall tickets. The exams, scheduled to commence on July 18 and continue until August 5, will be conducted online for the first time.

The announcement comes amid ongoing protests by hundreds of candidates across the State, particularly in Hyderabad, demanding the postponement of the DSC exams. Despite the demonstrations, the authorities have emphasised the importance of adhering to the original schedule.

A total of 2,79,996 candidates from various parts of Telangana have applied for 11,062 teaching positions. Candidates have been urged to download their hall tickets as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute issues.

The School Education department has requested all DSC candidates to ensure they are prepared for the online examination and to check the official website for any further updates or instructions.