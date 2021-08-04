Top
CBSE 10th results record highest ever percentage

Highlights

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in the class 10 exam results declared on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in the class 10 exam results declared on Tuesday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent. The pass percentage increased by over seven percentage points against last year's 91.46 per cent.

The difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was 3.7 per cent last year. While the pass percentage of girls and boys stood at 99.24 per cent and 98.89 per cent respectively, transgenders achieved a pass percentage of 100 per cent.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19.

