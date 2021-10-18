CBSE Class 10 exam from November 30; Class 12 from December 1

New Delhi: The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take place in November-December, 2021. Exams for Class 10 students begin on November 30 and continue till December 11. For Class 12 students, papers will be held from December 1 to December 22. The term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take place in November-December, 2021.



CBSE's controller of examinations, Sanyam Bharadwaj said that the date sheets for the minor subjects will be sent directly to the schools as those exams will be conducted by the schools but with the board's question papers. Minor subject exams begin on November 16 for Class 12 and November 17 for Class 10.



Bharadwaj also said that for most of the students, the board is likely to assign their own schools as exam centres which will be sanitised before exams are held. The CBSE has decided to go with two-term board exams for its 2021-22 batch of students. Term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022. Keeping in view the winter season, the board has decided to conduct papers from 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am. All students will get 20 minutes to read the question papers. Term 1 papers will have only objective-type questions. The duration of each paper will be 90 minutes. The CBSE has divided board exam subjects into two groups - minor and major.