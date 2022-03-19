CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Results 2022, Soon to Declared : Know where, when and how to get your marksheets

All those students, who are awaiting for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 results must have close eye on the official websites, as the results are expected to be released by next week. -Cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in and cbse .nic in. Candidates can also check for the results via SMS service, Digilocker and Umang.



According to the reports, it is expected that the board would issue the CBSE class term 1 board marksheet directly to the school. Even the official updated on the same has been awaited from the board authorities.

How to check the CBSE 12 Term 1 Result 2022

Firstly, you must visit the CBSE's official website-Cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Then the second step is to click on "Result tab"

Third step is to click on "CBSE class 12th term 1 result 2022 link (after the link would be activated).

The Fourth step, enter your roll number, center number, school number and other details.

Lastly, click on Submit and your class 12th term 1 results would be displayed.

You can Download it and take a print of it.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How Results would be Declared

The boards have made a decision that, the result would be declared in the form of marks scored. No students would be placed in PASS, Compartment or Essential Repeal Category after Term 1 exams. The final result of a Class 10,12 would be declared after the Term 2 examinations.

Digilocker App

Students awaiting for the results can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.

What next after result declaration?

Soon, the results of CBSE 12 Term 1 results would be declared. All those students who have appeared for the Term 1 examination can check the result on the official site of CBSE. All these candidates must appear for Term 2 examinations too. The datasheet for the same would be available on the official website when released.