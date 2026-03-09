CBSE Class 12th Mathematics exam analysis

The CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics examination 2026 was moderate in difficulty and well balanced. The paper mainly focused on conceptual clarity and practical application of mathematical concepts, reflecting the competency-based pattern followed by CBSE. Questions were asked from major chapters such as Matrices, Determinants, Numerical Inequalities, Linear Programming, Financial Mathematics, Derivatives, and Probability Distributions.

Student Review: Many students described the paper as balanced and manageable, although some felt it was slightly lengthy due to calculation-based questions. Students with clear concepts and regular practice were able to attempt most of the paper confidently.

Core Math

The CBSE Class 12 MATHS board examination 2026 was rated moderate in difficulty and largely aligned with the prescribed syllabus, according to feedback from teachers and students.

Alok Das, Virendra Panchal & Shivam Tyagi, PGT Mathematicians, at Silverline Prestige School, said the question paper reflected a balanced mix of theory and practical components. Most questions were drawn from the NCERT textbook and topics emphasised during classroom teaching. The paper included case-based and application-oriented questions designed to assess conceptual clarity rather than rote learning. Integral calculus were generally straightforward, though a few required careful calculations and step-by-step presentation, said Shivam Tyagi.

“The Maths paper was fair and tested students’ understanding of core concepts. Those who practised consistently and revised class materials found it manageable,” Panchal said.

Students described the examination as moderate overall. While many found the structure familiar and manageable, some noted that certain case-study questions were slightly time-consuming. MCQ 's were bit challenging and on CBQ's based Overall, the paper was viewed as a well-balanced assessment that effectively evaluated students’ conceptual understanding, analytical ability, and application skills in Mathematics said Mr. Alok Das. Students of class 12 seemed to be happy after the exam, he described the paper as balanced and manageable. Although some felt it was slightly lengthy due to calculation based questions but solved easily.