CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: Students appeal SC to cancel exams

Recently the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) confirmed that the classes 10 and 12 compartment exams would be held and students are against it. Several students have asked the Supreme Court to interfere in this CBSE decision.

Almost 809 students approached the Supreme Court with the petition to cancel the CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. Students have urged SC to do something about the CBSE's decision.

Students have asked SC to consider the increasing cases of Covid-19 in India and do not conduct the compartment exams till the situation is normal.

Students have also given examples of Bihar and Telangana board as they cancelled all their examinations due to the increase in cases of coronavirus in India.

Health risk of compartment exams

Sandeep Saurav, the National General Secretary of All India Students' Association, filed the petition on behalf of the students. In the petition, he highlighted how the conduction of examinations during a global pandemic could lead to significant health risks.

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court after the social media was flooded with students voicing their concerns against the conduction of compartment examinations this year. The board has not announced any fixed date for the CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 yet.

The board said the safety of the students is the top priority and exam dates will be announced after consulting the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Around 1,50,198 students from Class X and 87,651 students from Class XII have been placed for compartment examinations. Compartment exams are usually held in July, but they got delayed this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.