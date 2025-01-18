CBSE steps up ante against erring schools

Hyderabad: Against the backdrop of several schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the CBSE has stepped up its ante against its affiliated schools violating the affiliated norms and CBSE by-laws.

The Board said it had conducted surprise inspections at 29 institutions across five states on December 18 and 19.

"The inspections took place in schools in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19, 2024."

After reviewing the reports from the inspection teams, it was found that the majority of these schools had violated CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws.

The CBSE said that the key violations identified include enrollment irregularities and noncompliance with the academic and infrastructural norms.

It said that the surprise inspections unearthed schools enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively endorsing "non-attending" enrollments.

Apart from that, the schools were found failing to adhere to CBSE guidelines regarding academic and infrastructural standards. CBSE has taken these violations seriously and has issued show-cause notices to all 29 schools involved. The erring schools were handed over the inspection reports and were asked to submit their replies within 30 days. The Central Secondary Education Board said that it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of education and will continue to enforce strict measures against any violations of its regulations.