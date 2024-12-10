Celebrating the vital role of mountains

International Mountain Day will be celebrated on 11 December, highlighting the critical importance of mountains in sustaining life on Earth. This annual observance seeks to educate children, communities, and policymakers about the pivotal role mountains play in providing essential resources such as fresh water, clean energy, food, and recreational opportunities.

Mountains are home to 15% of the world’s population and house a diverse array of ecosystems and species. They supply 60-80% of the planet’s freshwater resources, making them indispensable for human survival and agricultural productivity. From the majestic Himalayas to the serene Rockies, these towering landscapes also serve as a vital source of clean energy, particularly through hydropower, which is a key renewable energy resource.

Additionally, mountains significantly contribute to global food security. They are rich in biodiversity, providing habitats for unique plants and animals that support sustainable farming practices. Mountain communities often cultivate traditional crops, such as quinoa and barley, which are resistant to harsh climates and play a vital role in feeding the local and global populations.

Beyond their practical contributions, mountains offer unmatched recreational and cultural value. Hiking, skiing, and mountaineering attract millions of enthusiasts annually, fostering tourism and creating economic opportunities. The serene beauty of mountain landscapes inspires art, literature, and spiritual reflection, making them a source of mental well-being and creativity.

The theme for International Mountain Day emphasizes the interconnectedness of mountains and sustainable development. As climate change poses growing threats to mountain ecosystems, the day also serves as a call to action. It urges global cooperation to protect these vital resources and support the resilient mountain communities who are on the frontlines of environmental challenges.