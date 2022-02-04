Centre postpones NEET PG Exam 2022 as students file petition in Supreme Court

Ahead of Supreme Court hearing on the petition filed by the MBBS students to postpone the NEET examination, the Center has postponed the NEET PG examination for six to eight weeks. The Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday to this extent.

The NEET examination scheduled to be held on March 12 has been postponed. It is learned that six MBBS students have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking adjournment of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) examination 2022.

The petition is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday. The centre had decided to postpone the NEET PG exam.